Djibril Cisse is a name all too familiar with many Premier League fans.

He initially moved to England in 2004 to link up with Liverpool, where he was beginning to show great promise before two horrific leg breaks within the space of two years understandably affected his form.

The French forward also went on to enjoy spells at Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers but was never quite the same player after the second broken leg.

Article continues below

He has never been one to spend too much time at one club, though.

In fact, Cisse actually turned out for 11 different teams over 15 years before a hip injury eventually forced him to hang up his boots in 2015.

Article continues below

Since retiring, the 41-time French international has dabbled in a variety of pastimes - even taking on a few gigs as a DJ.

However, two years on and he is making a comeback to football!

But which club have been brave enough to take a punt on the 35-year-old?

Step forward Yverdon Sport FC of the Swiss third division.

Yes, that's right somehow manager Vittorio Bevilacqua has been able to persuade Cisse to come out of retirement and play at the Stade Municipal which has a capacity of 6,600 - only 1,000 of which are seated.

After the initial news broke, there would have been plenty of fans who could struggle to believe Yverdon could pull off such a coup but the man himself confirmed the switch on Twitter.

He wrote: "That's it I'll be playing @ yverdonsport this season"

"A big thank you for your messages of support It gives me great pleasure and makes me want to make a great season with @ yverdonsport"

Just how much of an impact the ex-Liverpool striker will make in the third tier of Swiss football remains to be seen but you can guarantee Yverdon will sell a few more shirts with Cisse's name on the back before the season starts.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms