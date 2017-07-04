GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Guardiola and Messi.

Pep Guardiola explains why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans will be arguing over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.

Everyone who watches football has an opinion on which player is better, an opinion that, once forged, is pretty hard to get away from.

There is some bias, of course. Manchester United and Real Madrid supporters will opt for CR7 while Messi has the support of Barcelona fans.

As for the neutral, it comes down to personal preference. If you enjoy a player who is capable of incredible physical feats, then Ronaldo’s your guy; if it’s artistry, then you pick Messi.

One man who has had the pleasure of working with the Barcelona maestro is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola and Messi won three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies together at the Camp Nou.

It was under Guardiola that we really witnessed Messi’s best. It was in 2012 when he scored 91 goals; a memorable year indeed.

Barcelona v Real Madrid - Super Cup

Guardiola: Why Messi is the best

There are no prizes for guessing which player Guardiola prefers between Messi and Guardiola.

The former Bayern Munich boss says the Argentine is the best player he has ever seen, and explained just what makes him so good in an interview with L’Esportiu.

“He is the best player I have ever seen,” Guardiola said, per Goal.

“The best thing about him is not what he does but how simple he makes everything look.

“He is not just the best player because he can dribble past three or four players, it is because he does it better than anyone in the world.”

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Ronaldo is favourite for 2017 Ballon d'Or

Despite Guardiola’s view, it is Ronaldo who is expected to claim the 2017 Ballon d’Or award.

The Portuguese star led Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double and scored his 600th career goal in 2017.

A fifth crown for Ronaldo would see him tie level with Messi’s record and would add another layer to their incredible rivalry.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Guardiola discussed Barcelona

Guardiola also had his say on Barcelona, who replaced former manager Luis Enrique with Ernesto Valverde in the summer.

There are fears that Valverde has taken on a disjointed team but Guardiola doesn’t see it that way.

"I see Barca a lot better than how they see it in Barcelona,” he added.

“Luis Enrique's work has been excellent. With him, when they were playing well, they were almost unbeatable.

"They have played very good football, while Messi is still doing it, and I do not think that the players who have signed are bad players.”

Messi or Ronaldo: Who you got? Let us know in the comments section below!

