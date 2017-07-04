GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Woods was arrested for an apparent DUI before later being released..

Tiger Woods completes treatment to deal with medications that led to his arrest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tiger Woods has revealed via his Twitter account that he has completed a program to help him manage the medications he has been using to deal with his back pain.

Woods checked himself into a clinic after he was arrested for seemingly driving under the influence before it was later revealed that he had had an adverse and unexpected reaction to the medication he was taking for the pain in his back.

Woods' online statement read: "I recently completed an out of state private intensive programme. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I've received."

Article continues below

The former world number one was found by police in his car near his home in Florida on May 29, with dashcam footage showing that the 41-year-old was quite clearly not of sound mind.

His car was quite severely dented and scratched as well, suggesting that he had probably not been driving in a straight line that night.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

The 14-time major champion, who has had several surgeries to try and relieve the pain his back, was later released by the police after passing a breathalyser test.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," said Woods.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Tiger Woods Booking Photo

Woods has not competed professionally since withdrawing from an event in Dubai in February and has only appeared 19 times on the PGA tour since 2013.

You can see his tweet below.

The American has won a staggering 79 tour events, but a string of both mental and physical setbacks has resulted in only one top-10 finish since 2013, while his last major title win was nearly ten years ago at the US Open in 2008.

This latest news will be music to the ears of fans of Woods and golf in general.

It may be early days still, but it's reassuring news to hear that the sporting legend has recovered well and completed his treatment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Ryder Cup
PGA Championships
Golf
Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again