Tiger Woods has revealed via his Twitter account that he has completed a program to help him manage the medications he has been using to deal with his back pain.

Woods checked himself into a clinic after he was arrested for seemingly driving under the influence before it was later revealed that he had had an adverse and unexpected reaction to the medication he was taking for the pain in his back.

Woods' online statement read: "I recently completed an out of state private intensive programme. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I've received."

The former world number one was found by police in his car near his home in Florida on May 29, with dashcam footage showing that the 41-year-old was quite clearly not of sound mind.

His car was quite severely dented and scratched as well, suggesting that he had probably not been driving in a straight line that night.

The 14-time major champion, who has had several surgeries to try and relieve the pain his back, was later released by the police after passing a breathalyser test.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," said Woods.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods has not competed professionally since withdrawing from an event in Dubai in February and has only appeared 19 times on the PGA tour since 2013.

The American has won a staggering 79 tour events, but a string of both mental and physical setbacks has resulted in only one top-10 finish since 2013, while his last major title win was nearly ten years ago at the US Open in 2008.

This latest news will be music to the ears of fans of Woods and golf in general.

It may be early days still, but it's reassuring news to hear that the sporting legend has recovered well and completed his treatment.

