Back in May, the Telegraph reported that Romelu Lukaku had told close friends he wanted to leave Everton for Chelsea this summer.

Despite facing competition from Diego Costa, the Belgian was keen on a return to Stamford Bridge because he had 'unfinished business' to attend to.

However, two months on and a move is looking increasingly unlikely.

Everton's £100 million valuation of their prized asset has put off a number of suitors, but for Chelsea, that isn't an issue.

The problem is that Costa is refusing to leave the club unless it's for Atletico Madrid, despite Antonio Conte effectively 'sacking' him last month.

Costa has zero interest in a move to the Chinese Super League and wants to leave on his own terms i.e. joining Atletico in January when their transfer ban is lifted.

By refusing to give in to Antonio Conte's whim, the Spaniard has put Lukaku's prospective move on hold, which could prove detrimental to any deal.

The longer Lukaku has to wait for his desired return to Chelsea, the more frustrated he will become, which could see the Blues miss out.

And according to BBC sports presenter Richard Askam, that process has already begun.

Per his own 'good' sources (see below), Askam claims that Lukaku would now prefer a move to Manchester United over Chelsea.

Askam states that Lukaku's change of mind could be a bargaining tool for United, but the Red Devils are already on the brink of signing Alvaro Morata - they probably wouldn't sign Lukaku as well.

The 24-year-old, who scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season, recently hinted at wanting to join Jose Mourinho's side by posting pictures with Paul Pogba and a United fan on Instagram.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has previously promised to do the "maximum" to keep Lukaku, but he may be resigned to losing him this summer.

So who could he bring in as a replacement? According to various sources, the Dutchman is weighing up a £20 million move for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

Giroud, however, has committed himself to Arsenal by saying he wants to stay, despite the fact Alexandre Lacazette is due to arrive in a club-record move.

Bournemouth striker Joshua King is another target for Everton, but Eddie Howe is reportedly demanding an eye-watering £30 million.

