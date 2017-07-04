GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal names the player he doesn't want to play in Wimbledon final

Football News
24/7

Tennis fans around the world are relieved to see Rafael Nadal back to playing his best.

The Spaniard endured a torrid run of injuries and poor form during the last three years before returning to his peak just in time for 2017.

Nadal had already established himself as one of the greatest players in history before his lengthy blip, though it did distance him from the absolute elite category to some extent.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old has so far delivered a comprehensive reminder of his true calibre by reaching this year’s Australian Open final and taking out his record-breaking tenth French Open title.

His resurgence has delighted the tennis world and provided a refreshing break from the dominance of the usual high-ranking suspects at Grand Slams.

Article continues below

Wimbledon has never been a favourite of Nadal’s having failed to progress beyond the fourth round since making the final six years ago.

The two-time champion is considered one of the favourites to secure a third crown at the All England Club, but admits there’s one man he wants to avoid facing in the decider should he contest it.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

"If I reach the final, I'd like to face a different opponent than [Roger] Federer,” Nadal said, as per Eurosport.

"I don't like to face best players in the final and I think I played against Roger already enough times this year."

Nadal got the better of the Swiss in the 2008 final after losses in 2006 and 2007, but it’s no surprise he would prefer not to play a seven-time Wimbledon champion who is enjoying his own renaissance this season.

While the Mallorca native leads their head-to-head record 23-14, Federer has triumphed in the last four meetings.

SECOND ROUND

Nadal defeated Australian John Millman in a convincing 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with Donald Young, where he expects a similar performance will be required to win.

"It was a very positive match for me, a good start," he said.

"At the beginning I was trying to not have a lot of mistakes, playing more safe, but I finished the match hitting some great forehands.

"That's the way I need to play - aggressive with my forehand - if I'm to have a chance here."

