Formula 1

There will be no room to manoevre for Vettel at the Austrian Grand Prix next week.

Sebastian Vettel releases statement following FIA hearing

Football News
Sebastian Vettel has moved to explain his actions and apologise for his behaviour in the wake of his FIA hearing on Monday.

The German was lucky enough to escape a Championship points deduction, despite acknowledging that he had caused a 'dangerous situation' on the track.

Data from Lewis Hamilton's car showed he didn't use his breaks when Vettel was behind him when the safety car came on to the track during lap 19, so Vettel was quick to rescind his in-race accusations that Hamilton had 'brake-checked' him before following up with a direct apology to the Briton.

In his statement, Vettel wrote: "During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don't believe he had any bad intentions.

"In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realize that I was not setting a good example.

"I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation."

Vettel carried on in a similarly apologetic vein in reference to the FIA and insisted he, now at least, respected the decision made by the stewards to impose a 10-second stop-and-go penalty on him during the race, the second most severe penalty they could have rewarded.

Indeed, the next most severe punishment would have been total disqualification.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

"I would like to apologise to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today's meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the Stewards in Baku.

"I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations."

Vettel's escape of punishment here sees him extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championships to 14 points heading to Austria.

Topics:
Formula 1

