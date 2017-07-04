Something WWE fans are always excited yet cautious about is when WWE finally pulls the trigger on calling up an NXT star to the main roster.

In some cases, it works out wonderfully and they go on to achieve a great deal of success. We only have to look at The Shield and how far they have come, along with Kevin Owens who held the Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair and more.

BRAND EXTENSION

The WWE is in a great position right now as they have a stacked roster, both on television and in developmental and the number will continue to increase as they scout the best athletes from all over the globe, as well as lure some big names from other promotions when their contracts expire.

Both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE have some big stars that have previously competed in NXT, and fans would love to see more NXT stars feature on one of the shows in the coming months.

Now, RAW general manager Kurt Angle has revealed which NXT star he’d love to have on the red brand.

Angle was speaking to Planeta Wrestling to promote WWE 2K18, where he’ll feature as the pre-order bonus and had plenty of options to choose from, ranging from NXT Champion Bobby Roode, the Authors of Pain, Aleister Black and many more.

THE EMPRESS OF TOMORROW

Instead, Angle picked a huge name in current NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka.

He said: “Oh gosh, I really like that Asuka girl. I’m telling you, the girls have really come on strong.

“Watching her, I know she’s gonna make a huge impact when she comes up, and I really hope we get her on RAW.

“I really enjoy watching the females become a big part of the WWE. Not just an addition but a big staple. They're just as highly demanded as the guys now, I think Triple H and the WWE have done an incredible job with NXT.

“They're grooming these talents, they become stars before they even get on TV on RAW and SmackDown. Wow, that's never happened before. You have to give credit to how they've been able to produce them. Whether they get them from theatre programs or independents, they bring them to NXT and they groom them.”

The Empress of Tomorrow has been on a tear since arriving in WWE, as she’s held the championship for over 450 days and shows no signs of slowing down – while she also surpassed Goldberg’s undefeated streak.

It’s clear how highly the company values her, and she’d be a massive asset and threat on either show.

When you're talking about a women's revolution, Asuka simply has to be in the conversation.

