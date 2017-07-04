GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mesut Ozil's situation is boosting Man City's chances of signing Sanchez

It has been a tense summer for Arsenal fans so far.

Ever since Arsene Wenger's contract was extended, the club's supporters have been eager to see whether a change in tact for the summer transfer window was in the offing.

Despite being linked with a host of promising and exciting potential targets, Sead Kolasinac is the only new face likely to join up with the squad when they fly out to Australia later this week.

But just as worrying is the lack of movement regarding the future of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal's two highest paid stars are out of contract next year and, irrespective of what Wenger might say, they will not be allowed to leave the club for free in 12 months' time.

Of course in an ideal world, the pair will both agree new contracts and stay at the Emirates, but that is beginning to look less likely by the day.

Interest in Sanchez's services is thought to remain high, with Manchester City still leading the race at this stage.

In contrast, Ozil's potential destinations appear few and far between and contract negotiations are progressing tediously slowly.

Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League

And according to The Telegraph, a consequence of the stuttering negotiations with Ozil is the amount of pressure it could place on the Gunners to sell Sanchez.

Wenger has always been reluctant to allow Sanchez join a rival Premier League club but the danger of Ozil leaving for free means Arsenal will be desperate to maximise profits made on the Chile international.

Chile v Germany: Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

And Pep Guardiola's City will almost certainly be the highest bidders.

So Wenger's resolve is set to be seriously tested. Does he stand firm and ignore Sanchez's pleas to join Man City? Or will he force the conclusion of Ozil's contract talks, one way or another?

Have your say in the comments below!

