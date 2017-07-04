Arsenal are yet to make any significant progress in keeping Hector Bellerin from the clutches of Barcelona.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to his boyhood club for the best part of a year as the Catalan giants seek to fill the void on the right side of their defence.

Bellerin has done little to deter Barca from attempting to persuade the Gunners to cash in on him this summer as ongoing rumours continue to pile pressure on the north London club.

The Gunners tied him down to a new six-and-a-half year contract in November and would demand significant compensation should he move on ahead of the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.

But Barca are growing increasingly confident of re-signing Bellerin amid stalled negotiations between him and his current employers.

Bellerin is now back in London with his family as one of the most protracted transfer sagas in recent seasons approaches boiling point.

The 22-year-old – who temporarily lost his spot in the new 3-4-3 system in place under Arsene Wenger – could be set to make a career-defining choice in the coming days.

Spanish media outlet Sport claims Bellerin is willing to ask the Arsenal boss to let him leave.

This prospective conversation could prove vital to where the defender plies his trade next season with Manchester City rivalling Barca for his services.

The good news for Arsenal fans is that it’s understood Bellerin will only force through a move if Wenger gives his content.

DESPERATE MEASURES

The La Liga powerhouses are ready to pounce at the first indication Arsenal will do business, with the same report stating that club representatives will fly to London as required.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and director of football Raul Sanllehi are even tipped to fly over and conduct the negotiations.

It’s no secret the Blaugrana will to go to extreme lengths to bring Bellerin back to the Nou Camp, and the coming weeks – even days – may go a long way to determining how this plays out.

Ernesto Valverde is desperate to get his hands on a top-class right-back ahead of his debut campaign, while his opposite number is equally committed to keeping him at the Emirates.

While Bellerin would likely command a fee in excess of £45 million, a price can’t be put on the difficulty Wenger will face in securing an adequate replacement.

