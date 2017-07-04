The Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova made her return to the court at Wimbledon on Monday just seven months after she had an operation on her hand to repair damage from a knife attack.

Kvitova was attacked at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, by an armed intruder, and suffered serious hand injuries after trying to fend off the attacker.

Czech police later revealed that they believed her attacker was part of a wider blackmail plotting operation.

After coming through in straight sets against Swede Johanna Larsson, Kvitova thanked the crowds at Wimbledon for their support.

Kvitova was not expected to be back in time for the Championships, as she was expected to take at least six months in getting back in to training.

In fact, Kvitova knows just how lucky she is to still be alive, yet alone playing tennis once again at SW19.

However, she recovered ahead of schedule and began doing exercises with her left hand barely a month after the operation and picked up a racket in May to begin practice.

Her tweet read: "It was nice to see you again Centre Court. Thanks to the #Wimbledon crowd for your support. I love you," and included tennis court and love heart emojis.

Tennis fans or not, the Twittersphere was quick to congratulate her on her victory proving, once again, how sport often transcends tragedy.

Kvitova has been named by John McEnroe as the female player he would most like to see claim victory this year and, with the race so open, there could be a fairytale ending here for Kvitova.

With Serena Williams absent due to pregnancy, the women's side of Wimbledon is very open, meaning it could be anyone's to take come a fortnight's time.

Either way, Kvitova has done a remarkable job in getting back on the court, and it is a pleasure to see her playing in SW19 this week.

No doubt all tennis fans will be rooting for her to make the second week, and perhaps even go on and win the whole thing.

