If you stayed away from the dirt sheets and the rumours online, then you would have been massively surprised by one of the most shocking results in recent years as Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash event to become the WWE Champion.

Nobody would have ever thought that Mahal would end up as the 50th WWE Champion the organisation has crowned, as there was never any indication that they’d show enough faith in him to hold the biggest prize available in the company.

WWE CHAMPION

In fact, it didn’t even come as a surprise that he was eventually released from his contract some years ago when he was at rock bottom alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre as part of 3MB – and only Slater survived by remaining in the company.

The Indian expansion has been well-documented, as the company looks to take advantage of the massive fan base over there and the experiment seems to have paid off so far, as they’ve kept the title on him despite many thinking his title reign would only last around one month.

Now, The Modern Day Maharaja is preparing for another title defence against The Viper, this time at the Battleground pay-per-view which will see the return of the Punjabi Prison structure.

However, attention is turning to what could be in store for Mahal after Battleground – assuming he can keep hold of the gold.

There are some huge names on SmackDown LIVE who could be gunning for his championship ranging from AJ Styles to Shinsuke Nakamura, while you can’t rule Mr. Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin out either as he could cash his contract in at any given time.

With such a stacked roster. It’s difficult to pick out one opponent as the most difficult for Mahal, as on paper he perhaps doesn’t stand a chance against any of them based on popularity levels.

BIG CHALLENGE

However, Mahal has revealed that although his focus is on Orton, the biggest competitor and challenge he’s facing is John Cena.

According to Wrestling Inc, Mahal feels that Cena’s longevity makes him a threat, as well as the fact that he’s on the hunt for world title number 17.

He said: “Right now, I am focusing on my match with Randy Orton as I want to retain my title.

“But I think John Cena is my biggest competitor because for a long time, John Cena has been the face of the WWE and he won’t give up this title anytime soon.

"So, it would be challenging.”

Cena makes his return on tonight’s July 4 episode of SmackDown LIVE, and even though kicking off a feud against Rusev would be perfect, it’s no secret that he’ll be chasing that record-breaking title reign soon.

Cena makes his return on tonight's July 4 episode of SmackDown LIVE, and even though kicking off a feud against Rusev would be perfect, it's no secret that he'll be chasing that record-breaking title reign soon.

What do you make of a potential WWE Championship feud between Jinder Mahal and John Cena?

