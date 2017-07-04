GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Marco Verratti.

Marco Verratti has a plan to force move to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona have officially begun their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti after the new financial year began on July 1.

The Catalonians were under restrictions but can now afford to splash the cash on their reported targets.

Top of their list is Verratti and according to Goal, manager Ernesto Valverde believes the Italian midfielder is worth up to €80 million.

Article continues below

What stands in the way of Barcelona signing Verratti is PSG, who despite seeing a recent contract offer rejected by the 24-year-old are not interested in selling.

But Barcelona usually get what they want in the end, especially so when it involves finding the perfect replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Verratti is widely regarded as the natural heir to Iniesta's throne at the Camp Nou given his age, technical ability and creativity.

Even Iniesta believes Verratti should be the one to eventually replace him at Barcelona, having told Blaise Matuidi as much during February's 4-0 defeat to PSG.

Matuidi recently relayed the conversation he had with the Spanish midfielder, saying: "When Verratti was down on the ground (with an injury), I said to him (Iniesta) that he was his successor.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

"He said to me: 'Yeah, that's what I think [too]'."

What's clear is that Verratti wants to join Barcelona this summer and according to Spanish outlet Marca, he's prepared to force a move by going on a 'half-hearted' strike.

There were rumours that the Italy international was going to refuse to train altogether to force PSG's hand, but that's not quite the case.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-TRAINING

Instead, Verratti is going to rebel by still turning up to training but working in the gym on his own on a 'custom training plan'.

As mentioned, it's a half-hearted way of going on strike, but Verratti's actions will still send a clear message to PSG that he wants out.

In the event that Barcelona miss out on Verratti, they are reportedly weighing up a shock move for ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again