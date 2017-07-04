Barcelona have officially begun their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti after the new financial year began on July 1.

The Catalonians were under restrictions but can now afford to splash the cash on their reported targets.

Top of their list is Verratti and according to Goal, manager Ernesto Valverde believes the Italian midfielder is worth up to €80 million.

What stands in the way of Barcelona signing Verratti is PSG, who despite seeing a recent contract offer rejected by the 24-year-old are not interested in selling.

But Barcelona usually get what they want in the end, especially so when it involves finding the perfect replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Verratti is widely regarded as the natural heir to Iniesta's throne at the Camp Nou given his age, technical ability and creativity.

Even Iniesta believes Verratti should be the one to eventually replace him at Barcelona, having told Blaise Matuidi as much during February's 4-0 defeat to PSG.

Matuidi recently relayed the conversation he had with the Spanish midfielder, saying: "When Verratti was down on the ground (with an injury), I said to him (Iniesta) that he was his successor.

"He said to me: 'Yeah, that's what I think [too]'."

What's clear is that Verratti wants to join Barcelona this summer and according to Spanish outlet Marca, he's prepared to force a move by going on a 'half-hearted' strike.

There were rumours that the Italy international was going to refuse to train altogether to force PSG's hand, but that's not quite the case.

Instead, Verratti is going to rebel by still turning up to training but working in the gym on his own on a 'custom training plan'.

As mentioned, it's a half-hearted way of going on strike, but Verratti's actions will still send a clear message to PSG that he wants out.

In the event that Barcelona miss out on Verratti, they are reportedly weighing up a shock move for ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho.

