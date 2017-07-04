Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas had an incredible 2016-17 season that was cut short during the playoffs due to injury.

The point guard's season ended during the second game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hip injury. The Celtics did manage to win a game without him but ultimately lost the series 4-1.

This was a hip issue Thomas was dealing with throughout the most of the second half of the season, but all of this could now be behind him.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has provided a positive update on Thomas' status, saying according to Chris Forsberg of ESPN: “Every indication is he feels good and he’ll be ready to go.”

Forsberg also noted Stevens saying that surgery couldn't be ruled out completely, but it is unlikely.

Last season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on a True Shooting Percentage of 62.5 for Boston, helping them achieve the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and a Conference Finals finish.

It was essentially a breakout season for the point guard after years of attempting to prove his worth in the NBA at the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. He has made the case that if he was taller, he would be receiving more attention than he already is.

He believes critics use his height and say it's a defensive liability in order to not put him in the conversation with some of the best players in the league today.

Thomas said in a recent personal essay for ESPN The Magazine's 2017 Body Issue: "If I were 6-3 or 6-5, I'd be the best player in the world. No doubt about it. And that's not just me thinking that; I mean, the world would think that."

The Celtics will strive to go one better than they did last season in 2018 and make the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season when they lost 4-3 in the series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas will be leading the charge.