GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

The legendary fighter is coming out of retirement for the superfight with the UFC Champion.

London set to be first stop in promotional tour for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The build-up to the 'superfight' between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is about to begin in earnest.

The first press conference between the two fighters will be held in London at Wembley Stadium in two weeks time.

The Sun reports that the interest in the fight is so large, that 10,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

Article continues below

The event will be free for the public and it will be the first time the two fighters will face each other since the blockbuster fight was announced.

London will be the first stop in the promotional tour for the fight that will likely attract a global audience not seen in the sport of boxing for many years.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Huge title match announced for Great Balls of Fire

Huge title match announced for Great Balls of Fire

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

However, for the home town fans of McGregor, there was some disappointing news as the fighters will not be coming to Ireland.

It is believed the reason for that is that Mayweather wanted each press conference on neutral ground.

The other stops are likely to be in the USA with New York and Las Vegas rumoured as the cities where they will take place.

The 40-year-old Mayweather goes into the fight as a raging hot favourite despite having not fought since defeating Andre Berto on points in September 2015.

Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Naturally, when you have been in as many fights as Mayweather, it takes a toll on your body.

In preparation for the fight against McGregor, who is 12 years his junior, he has been using Cryotherapy.

This technique helps the body to reset and recharge while freezing it to 216 degrees below freezing.

It is almost 100 degrees colder than the lowest natural temperature ever recorded on the planet.

Mayweather, who possesses a flawless 49-0 record (with 26 knockouts), is also attending Yoga classes for the fight which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

While many may question the motivation for Mayweather to come out of retirement for the fight against the UFC champion, the man nicknamed 'Money' never misses out on a chance for self promotion.

He has reportedly patented the '50-0' trademark, so sure is he of victory against the Irishman.

That will see him surpass the milestone set by heavyweight Rocky Marciano (49-0 with 43 knockouts.)

While many fighters will come knocking looking to challenge the legendary fighter, Mayweather is expected to slip into retirement once and for all after the fight with McGregor and concentrate on his numerous business interests.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again