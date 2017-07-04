The build-up to the 'superfight' between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is about to begin in earnest.

The first press conference between the two fighters will be held in London at Wembley Stadium in two weeks time.

The Sun reports that the interest in the fight is so large, that 10,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

The event will be free for the public and it will be the first time the two fighters will face each other since the blockbuster fight was announced.

London will be the first stop in the promotional tour for the fight that will likely attract a global audience not seen in the sport of boxing for many years.

However, for the home town fans of McGregor, there was some disappointing news as the fighters will not be coming to Ireland.

It is believed the reason for that is that Mayweather wanted each press conference on neutral ground.

The other stops are likely to be in the USA with New York and Las Vegas rumoured as the cities where they will take place.

The 40-year-old Mayweather goes into the fight as a raging hot favourite despite having not fought since defeating Andre Berto on points in September 2015.

Naturally, when you have been in as many fights as Mayweather, it takes a toll on your body.

In preparation for the fight against McGregor, who is 12 years his junior, he has been using Cryotherapy.

This technique helps the body to reset and recharge while freezing it to 216 degrees below freezing.

It is almost 100 degrees colder than the lowest natural temperature ever recorded on the planet.

Mayweather, who possesses a flawless 49-0 record (with 26 knockouts), is also attending Yoga classes for the fight which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26.

While many may question the motivation for Mayweather to come out of retirement for the fight against the UFC champion, the man nicknamed 'Money' never misses out on a chance for self promotion.

He has reportedly patented the '50-0' trademark, so sure is he of victory against the Irishman.

That will see him surpass the milestone set by heavyweight Rocky Marciano (49-0 with 43 knockouts.)

While many fighters will come knocking looking to challenge the legendary fighter, Mayweather is expected to slip into retirement once and for all after the fight with McGregor and concentrate on his numerous business interests.

