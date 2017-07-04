GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Chelsea fan produces amazing rant on Twitter about Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League and for good reason.

The diminutive midfielder made 499 domestic appearances for Manchester United, winning 11 league titles along the way.

Often undermined at international level, his value to Sir Alex Ferguson was unquestionable.

And yet it turns out his incredible range of passing, hard-hitting - if occasionally a bit late - tackling and eye for a stunning goal wasn't enough to completely convince everyone of his ability.

That's because one Chelsea fan has produced an incredibly well prepared and thought out argument against Scholes' reputation on Twitter.

Ollie, who goes by the Twitter handle @BehanCFC, posted a thread of 23 tweets to suggest that the former England international was in fact overrated.

As you can see by scrolling down the thread below, this is not your regular angry keyboard warrior just slamming an ex-pro for the sake of it.

At the risk of riling a large section of Man United supporters, there is actually a bit of weight behind his points too.

Manchester United Legends v Bayern Munich All Stars

Ollie closely compares his individual trophy haul, which is far less impressive than Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard's record.

Perhaps more cruelly, he also criticises the lack of an Istanbul-esque performance on Scholes' CV, which Gerrard was renowned for.

The beauty of football is that everyone has a different opinion, so naturally United supporters were eager to hit back at the Chelsea fan for slamming a club legend.

Nevertheless, Ollie did get some support from well-respected journalist and tactics guru, Michael Cox.

But how does Scholes compare against some of the other Premier League all-time greats? Let us know in the comments below!

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Gary Neville

