One of the many reasons Brock Lesnar is loved by the WWE Universe is because he’s a freak of an athlete who dominates in every challenge thrown his way.

He was a decorated amateur wrestler where he was a two-time NCAA Division 1 All-American as well as a heavyweight champion, before steamrolling through opponents in WWE where he captured the WWE Championship, and is currently the Universal Champion.

ACHIEVEMENTS

And nobody will forget that he conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX.

He was a UFC heavyweight champion too, so he’s had his fair share of accomplishments and he’s still going strong.

He’s not the only one that has found success inside of the squared circle as well as the Octagon, though, as Ken Shamrock is someone who dominated the sport early on in his career while also trying his luck in professional wrestling.

The World’s Most Dangerous Man held the UFC heavyweight title on one occasion, and was last in action on February of this year at the Bellator 149 event where he lost to MMA legend Royce Gracie.

In his WWE career, though, Shamrock held the tag team titles along with the Big Boss Man but perhaps his biggest achievement saw him win the 1998 King of the Ring tournament, while he was also a one-time Intercontinental Champion; so, he wasn’t your ordinary cross-promotion star sticking around for a short while during the Attitude Era.

SHAMROCK VS LESNAR

Despite now being 52-years-old, Shamrock has revealed that he would love to make a WWE comeback to take on The Beast Incarnate, and he believes the two could work a great match.

Speaking on the Primo Nutmeg podcast, Shamrock claimed: “Oh absolutely. Absolutely. That’s something I would love to do.

“I think that Brock Lesnar with his type of style, of just big muscles, slow moving power type stuff that I could really work a great match with him.”

Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t sound like WWE is as interested in the idea as much as he is, as they haven’t been associated with each other for many years.

While age isn’t really a huge barrier considering the likes of Sting and Goldberg have recently competed, WWE probably doesn’t want to bring Shamrock back in that capacity as in the wrestling business, he isn’t as big of as a name compared to the others.

Lesnar currently has his hands will with Samoa Joe, as he aims to make the first defence of his Universal title at Great Balls of Fire on Sunday.

Still, a match or even a fight with both of them in their prime would have been insane.

What do you make of Ken Shamrock wanting a match with Brock Lesnar?

