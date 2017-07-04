GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal fans react to pictures of Sead Kolasinac in his first training session

Arsene Wenger has shown he means business this summer by signing highly-rated left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer and, it would appear, Alexandre Lacazette.

While Kolasinac arrived from Schalke 04 last month, Lacazette is in London as we speak completing a medical ahead of a club-record £44 million move.

Reinforcements were needed at Arsenal this summer and, in stark contrast to previous years, Wenger has splashed the cash early on to make a superb start.

His decision to sign another left-back initially confused many, but it's now become clear that he thinks Kolasinac can offer something different to Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs.

"He's very compact as a player, very strong and determined in the challenges," Wenger told Arsenal Player upon Kolasinac's arrival. "He's good in the air as well.

"So overall I believe he has all the attributes to adapt to English football The game here is very demanding physically on the commitment front and he has the ingredients to adapt to that.

"What he will give us is the fact that he's a player who can give assists, who can go forward, who can contribute good crosses. I think he can contribute a lot to help us to be more dangerous going forward."

Arsenal fans are certainly excited to see what Kolasinac is capable of after being named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

The 24-year-old was hugely impressive for Schalke last season and demonstrated on a weekly basis how he isn't a left-back to be messed with.

Fast, strong and fearless, Kolasinac has all the ingredients to be a top-class full-back for Arsenal - and he didn't cost a penny.

Pictures of his first pre-season training session with Arsenal have now emerged, as you can see below.

The pictures have inevitably done the rounds on Twitter and now Arsenal fans are all saying the same thing: Kolasinac looks like an absolute beast.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the pictures of Kolasinac in pre-season training.

Arsenal have been criticised for lacking steel in the past but with Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi in their side, that's no longer the case.

It will be interesting to see how Kolasinac adapts to the Premier League's physicality but judging the above pictures, he'll have no problem whatsoever.

