GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lacazette.

FIFA 17 shows if Alexandre Lacazette can win Arsenal the Premier League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

By the time you read this, Alexandre Lacazette could well be an Arsenal player.

The Frenchman is currently undergoing a medical at the club’s London Colney HQ ahead of his £43.8 million move from Lyon.

He’s just the signing Arsenal fans were hoping for. Lacazette netted 37 times in 45 games last season and the thought of Mesut Ozil playing behind him is incredibly exciting.

Article continues below

Just imagine if Arsene Wenger can keep Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, something Lacazette’s arrival should help him to do.

That trio ranks up there among the best in the Premier League.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Huge title match announced for Great Balls of Fire

Huge title match announced for Great Balls of Fire

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s squad will be good enough to win the title. You have to imagine that they would need a couple more signings, as well as keeping onto their two biggest players, in order to compete at the top, especially considering the demands the Europa League will put on the players.

Arsenal fan signs Lacazette on FIFA 17

One Arsenal fan decided to find out how Lacazette might get on in England by signing him on FIFA 17 career mode and simming an entire season.

YouTuber Hayzy paid £50m and traded Giroud to sign Lacazette, ensuring the new signing wouldn’t have any competition to start up front.

p1bk6v294781b16071urnn4kv1l9.jpg

Watch the video below to find out if the 26-year-old could lead Arsenal to Premier League glory.

Lacazette was awful

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

Lacazette scored just twice in 26 appearances in all competitions. And he was replaced at the top of the pecking order by Danny Welbeck, who made 42 appearances.

p1bk6v2lqb15q2157adnvmb81b65b.jpg

Arsenal fans shouldn’t get too worked up, though. For an idea of just how unrealistic FIFA can be, Mesut Ozil finished as Arsenal’s top scorer in the league with 15 goals.

Arsenal did win the league

But the Gunners did win the double, finishing top of the pile with just six defeats in 38 matches and also beating Stoke City 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

p1bk6v2ufq13qs39f4dc2ik1n6pd.jpg

Which would serve to cover Lacazette’s miserable season. Although it wouldn’t be a surprise if Wenger decided to sign another new striker in the summer of 2018.

Surely the Premier League title would be enough to convince Kylian Mbappe to join?

How many goals will Lacazette score for Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Aaron Ramsey
EA SPORTS FIFA
Santi Cazorla
Football
Premier League
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Laurent Koscielny
Theo Walcott
Petr Cech

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Romelu Lukaku has finally decided who he'd rather join: Man Utd or Chelsea [BBC]

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again