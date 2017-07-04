FIFA 17 shows if Alexandre Lacazette can win Arsenal the Premier League

By the time you read this, Alexandre Lacazette could well be an Arsenal player.

The Frenchman is currently undergoing a medical at the club’s London Colney HQ ahead of his £43.8 million move from Lyon.

He’s just the signing Arsenal fans were hoping for. Lacazette netted 37 times in 45 games last season and the thought of Mesut Ozil playing behind him is incredibly exciting.

Just imagine if Arsene Wenger can keep Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, something Lacazette’s arrival should help him to do.

That trio ranks up there among the best in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s squad will be good enough to win the title. You have to imagine that they would need a couple more signings, as well as keeping onto their two biggest players, in order to compete at the top, especially considering the demands the Europa League will put on the players.

Arsenal fan signs Lacazette on FIFA 17

One Arsenal fan decided to find out how Lacazette might get on in England by signing him on FIFA 17 career mode and simming an entire season.

YouTuber Hayzy paid £50m and traded Giroud to sign Lacazette, ensuring the new signing wouldn’t have any competition to start up front.

Watch the video below to find out if the 26-year-old could lead Arsenal to Premier League glory.

Lacazette was awful

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

Lacazette scored just twice in 26 appearances in all competitions. And he was replaced at the top of the pecking order by Danny Welbeck, who made 42 appearances.

Arsenal fans shouldn’t get too worked up, though. For an idea of just how unrealistic FIFA can be, Mesut Ozil finished as Arsenal’s top scorer in the league with 15 goals.

Arsenal did win the league

But the Gunners did win the double, finishing top of the pile with just six defeats in 38 matches and also beating Stoke City 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Which would serve to cover Lacazette’s miserable season. Although it wouldn’t be a surprise if Wenger decided to sign another new striker in the summer of 2018.

Surely the Premier League title would be enough to convince Kylian Mbappe to join?

