The perils of a prominent sportsman hitting the 'like' button on social media have come to light again courtesy of a post on Instagram.

This time around it is Lewis Hamilton who has 'liked' a post on the social media platform, in relation to the FIA letting Sebastian Vettel off without a penalty following the incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where the German deliberately shunted the Mercedes driver.

A Hamilton fan with the username Tillykeeper_zackfan on the social media platform passionately vented: “Lost all respect for the FIA, Scuderia Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel after that ruling.

Article continues below

"The message this sends is that you can do whatever you want on track, smash into each other but if you suck up and just apologise and you get away with it!

"If that was Lewis, he’d get banned, fined and points deducted. FIA are a bias set of fools towards Ferrari, always have been and always will!”

Article continues below

Vettel had to serve a 10-second stop-and-go penalty on raceday and was given three penalty points on his superlicence.

Vettel is now three points away from a one-race ban as he has collected nine penalty points in the past year.

Current rules stipulate that the ban comes into effect once a driver has reached the 12-point mark over a 12-month period.

The other races where Vettel picked up his points came at the 2016 British GP, where he forced Felipe Massa of the track, the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix, where he caused a collision with Nico Rosberg, and the Mexican GP for driving erratically.

On each of those occasions he was given two point penalties.

Vettel had a meeting with FIA president Jean Todt and after that took place, the German was a lot more apologetic than he was when the incident first occurred.

Vettel said: "I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation."

The range of penalties that the four-time Drivers' Champion could have received included losing the 12 points he collected for his fourth place finish, or being banned from the next race.

While the F1 governing body were clearly unhappy with the conduct of Vettel, they have now closed the case.

Below you can see the Instagram post and the proof that Lewis Hamilton liked it.

Mercedes and Hamilton in particular will no doubt be seething by the lack of action, but being professionals, they will look to put it behind them before the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

If this F1 season did not already look fascinating enough, then this extra level of spice has sent it to a whole new level and expect Hamilton to be as focused and determined to perform as ever.

While Vettel may have gotten away lightly this time around, the spotlight will be well and truly focussed on his conduct from now until the rest of the season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms