The Los Angeles Lakers began what they thought was the beginning of a beautiful rebuild of a contender five years ago today, but it would ultimately be the beginning of something much more painful.

It all began with the acquisition of Steve Nash from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for future draft picks. The Lakers finally landed the true point guard they definitely needed, and that would only be the start to their big summer. So the franchise thought.

The downfall of the Lakers began the season Nash made his stunning move to Los Angeles, and in those five short years so much has changed within the franchise. It hasn't been a pretty stretch for the Lakers. Here are just a few of the things that have changed for the Lakers since trading for Nash.

Dwight Howard was supposed to be the one-two punch that summer for the Lakers, with Nash coming ahead of the team finalizing the Howard trade. Howard's come and gone since, spending one tumultuous season with the Lakers. Dwight's now played on the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and was just traded to the Charlotte Hornets this summer.

The Lakers' 2015 first round draft pick that was sent to Phoenix as part of the Nash deal has yet to be cashed in, five years since being traded. The Lakers have kept the pick for years through protections, and the rights to the pick have already been traded twice. Once to the Philadelphia 76ers, and this summer it was used by Philadelphia as part of the Markelle Fultz swap with the Boston Celtics.

Nothing bigger has changed in Laker land over the last five years than Kobe Bryant retiring after spending 20 years with the franchise. The purple and gold had been centered around Kobe for so long, and moving on without him has proven to be a challenge.

The Lakers have parted ways with three coaches and are on their fourth in Luke Walton. That kind of coaching turnover is never a good sign for franchise stability. They've also moved on from the Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak front office, bringing in the legendary Magic Johnson along with Rob Pelinka to lead the team.

Los Angeles has drafted four lottery talents since the Nash trade, including Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Randle's broken his leg, sat out an entire season, within that five-year span as well.

Nash was supposed to be the beginning of the final push to end Bryant's career competing. Instead, trading for one of the greatest point guards ever turned out to be the straw that forced the Lakers into a full rebuild.