While it’s certainly an exciting time as Conor McGregor prepares to make the switch from the Octagon to a boxing ring for a one-off super fight against Floyd Mayweather, it’s obvious that not everyone is pleased with what’s going on.

It’s not just the fans who believe it’s a mockery, especially as the Notorious has zero boxing experience at the elite level and just because he’s a big name in the world of mixed martial arts, he doesn’t deserve to fight the 49-0 American.

LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION

However, not everyone is annoyed at the fight simply for that reason.

The Irishman last competed in the UFC back in November, where he obliterated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 inside of Madison Square Garden to claim the lightweight title – and he hasn’t been around since.

Although UFC president Dana White has claimed that McGregor is eyeing up a return fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it’s clear that the entire division is on hold as numerous fighters believe they are the rightful contender for the gold.

By the time McGregor is back, it might have been a whole year since he last competed, yet the UFC still sees him as the lightweight champion and Edson Barboza isn’t a fan of that.

Barboza is currently ranked fourth in the division, behind Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson and Alvarez, and has criticised UFC for keeping the title on McGregor, yet they stripped the featherweight championship from Germaine de Randamie after she revealed she doesn’t want to fight Cris Cyborg.

RESPECT

While he didn’t completely criticise him for his results, he hit out at the champion for his attitude instead.

Speaking on the Fight Society Podcast, he said: “Conor stays out for a long time. I don’t think he worries about the UFC, don’t worry about the division.

“He [doesn’t] respect us, and the UFC don’t get his belt.

“I really don’t understand why the UFC got the belt from [Germaine de Randamie] and why the UFC [doesn’t] get the belt from Conor? Take the belt [from] Conor.

"I really don’t understand. I think this belt in the UFC, Conor’s not a real champ.”

Barboza went on to add that McGregor is holding up the division with his desire to focus on boxing, and that his lack of respect for everybody – including the UFC – shouldn’t keep him as champion.

While several fighters may feel the same way, we won’t have an answer to this situation until the saga with Mayweather is in the books.

Should UFC strip Conor McGregor of the lightweight championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

