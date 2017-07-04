It's hard to believe it has actually been 10 years since Fernando Torres became a Liverpool player. Just where has that time gone?

For just over £20 million, the Reds signed one of most exciting strikers in the world - such a deal in the current market would be considered an absolute steal.

The Spanish international arguably enjoyed the best years of his career at Anfield, where he scored 81 goals from 142 games before being snapped up by Chelsea in 2011.

For one reason or another, he was never quite able to replicate that form at Stamford Bridge and the 33-year-old is now back at the club where he made his name, Atletico Madrid.

But there is no doubt Liverpool will forever hold a place in Torres' heart after such a prolific spell.

His relationship with captain Steven Gerrard was a joy to behold, in particular.

Gerrard had a knack of being on the same wavelength with the best of the best but his link up play with Torres destroyed some of the toughest defences around.

And to mark the 10-year anniversary of Torres' arrival from Spain, Gerrard has been singing the praises of his old teammate.

While most regard the experienced striker's deadly finishing as his most impressive attribute, Gerrard thinks there was another specific asset that made Torres stand out from the rest.

In fact, the ex-England captain believes it was Torres' willingness to go toe-to-toe with the Premier League's fiercest centre-backs which made him 'world class'.

"When you're a centre-forward, if you get rough treatment, you either hide and go into your shell or you come alive and thrive and get better," Gerrard said, as per Liverpool's official website.

"You think of players like Luis Suarez and Torres, they thrive off contact and pressure.

"When the likes of John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic try to bully them and intimidate them and rough them up, they love it.

"They get bigger, they put their shoulders back, they grow and take the challenge on - that's what a world-class centre-forward does."

Torres was linked with leaving Atletico Madrid at the very start of the summer, with a shock switch to Mexican side Queretaro seemingly on the cards.

However, following Atletico's transfer ban, he looks set to stay with Diego Simeone as the Rojiblancos move to their new stadium next season.

