The NBA Summer League has begun and the rookies for next season are starting off strong for their new teams.

Markelle Fultz's Philadelphia 76ers played against Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics, and both players showed their potential ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Celtics won the close game 89-88, and while Tatum that provided the game-winning shot to give Boston the victory, Fultz had an impressive outing for his team as well.

The point guard impressed on his debut for the Sixers, scoring 17 points with three steals on Monday night in the unfortunate loss, but he did all he could to help his team win on the court. He also had one assist and two rebounds.

Although his team lost on the night, all in all, Fultz's performance was enough to impress Golden State Warriors star, Kevin Durant.

The NBA Finals MVP said on Twitter: "Fultz got some 💩 with him. The hesi pull-up jimbo was smooth. Probably don't understand what I just said if u don't REALLY hoop"

Fultz scored 17 points on the night, but ultimately, he wants to prove he can be a game-changer on both ends of the court in the NBA.

Fultz said, according to CSNPhilly: "I love chasing down blocks and blocking shots. On defense I'm always going to give effort on both ends of the floor. That's one thing that goes unnoticed is just how hard I play on both ends. I'm a great shot-blocking point guard."

Celtics' Tatum praised Fultz for his performances on the court after the game, noting how both of them are finally living their dream of playing in the NBA.

Tatum said, according to CSNNE: “Me and Markelle have known each other a long time from high school, played against each other, all-star games. We finally reached our dream and I’m pretty sure we’ll compete against each other for a long time.”

Fultz certainly showed enough promise to impress arguably one of the best players in the NBA today, and that should be enough to excite Philadelphia fans for next season.