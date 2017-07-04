Michael Keane was expected to be the focus of a transfer saga this summer, but four days into the window and his future has already been decided.

Everton yesterday confirmed they had signed the Burnley centre-back on a five-year deal for a fee that could reach £30 million.

It was thought Keane would be on his way back to Manchester United this summer, but the 24-year-old opted for Goodison Park to join countryman Jordan Pickford.

Article continues below

Asked in an interview with Sky Sports what convinced him to choose Everton, Keane explained how Ronald Koeman played a big role in his decision.

"He used to play in my position," he said. "I have been fortunate enough that in the clubs I have played in the past, the manager has played in my position as well and I feel like he was a very classy centre-half.

Article continues below

"He can still teach me things. I want to develop, I am only 24-years-old, which is young for a centre-half, but I feel how much they wanted me was a big factor as well.

"Bill Kenwright has got a great relationship with my representatives and he was a major factor in me coming here, and Steve Walsh as well."

Question marks remain over what exactly happened to Keane's move to United.

Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of the England international and was interested in signing him, despite capturing Victor Lindelof for £30.75 million.

Well, Keane has now revealed why he chose Everton over United, claiming he eventually decided to go with his head instead of his heart.

"Of course it was a temptation [to join Manchester United]," he added, "it's your boyhood club.

"But you have got to take your heart out of it sometimes and think what's best for you, and I feel as if this is the best place for me to come and continue my development.

"It's a club with such big history and a great fan base so I can't wait to pull on the shirt and play for this club."

Keane had a big decision to make and, on the face of it, he's made the correct one.

Whereas at United he would face heavy competition for places, at Everton, he will most likely partner Ashley Williams at centre-back, with Phil Jagielka now 34-years-old and on the wane.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms