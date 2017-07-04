GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Denis Shapovalov makes his point to the chair umpire.

Watch: Denis Shapovalov vents frustration to umpire and opponent at Wimbledon

Young players coming through in their chosen sport often go through a range of emotion on their path to the top.

Naturally they want to be known for their performances, not the antics that they may produce on the main stage.

Australian top-20 player Nick Kyrgios is seen as incredibly talented, however, more often than not, it is his temperament which lets him down on the big occasion.

Denis Shapovalov may not be a name well known to most casual tennis observers for his results, but the young Canadian is getting a bit of an unwanted reputation of his own in terms of his behaviour.

The 18-year-old made worldwide sporting headlines when he was defaulted in the Davis Cup clash against Great Britain in February for smashing a ball in frustration which hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye.

At the time, Shapovalov was trailing his opponent Kyle Edmund by two sets to love.

The 2016 Junior Wimbledon champion gained a deal of revenge by recently defeating Edmund at the Queen's lead-up tournament and that performance earned him a wild card for the grass court Grand Slam.

Wimbledon was Shapovalov's senior Grand Slam debut and the 164th ranked Canadian was drawn to play 2013 semi-finalist Jerzy Janowicz from Poland.

The match was at a fascinating stage at one set all with the Polish player serving while leading 4-2 with the break in the third set.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Shapovalov was not happy that one of Janowicz's serves was not called a fault, and at the next change over, he vented his frustration to the chair umpire.

Metro reported Shapovalov as saying: "It was a foot long, Jesus Christ!"

Janowicz then got involved in the conservation by saying that it was on the line, however, that did not please Shapovalov one bit.

"Dude, don’t talk to me right now," he said.

The two players then continued to debate the issue between games with Shapovalov making the point: "Buddy, I’m talking to the ref. Why are you stepping in?”

The experienced Janowicz held his nerve after the confrontation winning the third set 6-3 and fourth 7-6 to move into the second round where he will play 14th French seed Lucas Pouille.

For Shapovalov, it is another major learning curve in his tennis education.

While he is not the first player to lose his cool on court, if he can learn to tone down this side of his game, it will certainly be a major benefit for him in the future as he has a clear level of talent.

