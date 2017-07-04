We’re now less than one month away from one of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC history, but this time the roles are reversed as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line in the main event of UFC 214 against Jon Jones.

If you want an example of bitter rivals, you don’t need to look further than DC and Bones after the latter emerged victorious in their previous outing – to this day, it remains the sole defeat on Cormier’s otherwise impeccable record.

UFC 214

Jones’ personal problems saw his stock decrease outside of the Octagon, while it worked in Cormier’s favour as he capitalised on his rival’s shortcomings by picking up some massive wins to claim the championship.

The feud only grew more intense at UFC 200, when Jones dropped out last-minute because of an anti-doping violation and Cormier has used that as ammunition at every given opportunity, bashing the former champion for being a bad role model and professional.

While we finally get to see them go at it and – potentially – close out this saga, other fighters have emerged as potential contenders. In fact, Anthony Johnson retiring has probably given Alexander Gustafsson and Jimi Manuwa a quicker route to the title, with many believing one of them will battle the winner of Cormier and Jones.

However, the champion doesn’t seem to be too interested in battling the Poster Boy as it doesn’t ‘get his juices going.’

The only one that does that is Jones, and after their second encounter, he’s hoping it could lead to a trilogy.

TRILOGY

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Cormier claimed: “If they tell me I have to fight Jimi Manuwa I’m just like, ‘For what?’ This guy has no chance, like, come on.

“Volkan Oezdemir, I’ll retire. I’m just kidding, but I need stuff. If Volkan goes out there and smashes Jimi Manuwa and looks like a real contender and after I’m done with Jones and wake up in a couple of weeks and it gets my juices going and I feel like fighting Volkan, then I’ll do it.

“Otherwise I’ll just fight Jones again because I feel like every time I fight Jones it will get my juices going.

“The truth of the matter is, there wasn’t much of a choice. He (Jones) wanted a different date, he talked of fighting someone different.

"They offered me Manuwa for July 29, and I told the boss a week after I fought Rumble I was on my way to Kansas City, Jimi Manuwa was in White’s office and he goes, ‘You and Manuwa in Anaheim.’ And I was like it needs to be Jones, make it happen.”

While bitter rivalries like this make fights more interesting, Cormier is bound to fight somebody other than Jones at some point.

However, it’s positive to hear that he’s open to the idea of a third fight with Jones, despite all of the trash talk exchanged between the pair.

Should Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones be a trilogy? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

