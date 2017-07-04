Markelle Fultz is one of the best point guard prospects to enter the NBA in years, set to make an impact from Day 1.

The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they were getting when they swung a trade that netted them the chance to make Fultz the centerpiece of their rebuild. He's a prototypical point guard with a fantastic mid-range pull-up game, and he should be a joy to watch on the court.

Orlando Summer League play has begun ahead of the big exhibition games in Las Vegas, and the 76ers squad is there getting ready for play in the desert. Fultz made his highly-anticipated debut and looked fantastic in it.

Markelle scored 17 points in his first actual game of basketball since February, shaking off the rust quickly en route to a very impressive start to his career as a 76er. He did it from outside, splashing jumpers and showing the shooting touch that can separate him as an elite guard.

Here's a look at his dominant start to summer league play, which may have began with a loss for the 76ers in the books. Philadelphia gets the big win of having an insanely talented guard to lead a core featuring Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric and this tantalizing prospect, though:

It's only fitting that Fultz scored the first points of the game in his debut against the very team that traded out of the chance to select him. Boston, on the other hand, has to feel good about their decision as well. Tatum hit the game-winning dagger to give Boston the win while putting up 21 points of his own.

Still, this was a fantastic first outing for Fultz. The 76ers have to feel good about landing the guard they've been looking for dating back to the failed Michael Carter-Williams experiment. Fultz looked like the real deal and hadn't played competitively in over four months.

Fultz was so smooth in his debut reining NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant had to chime in on what he saw from Markelle:

Now that's quite the co-sign for Markelle, who's future is looking as bright as NBA Draft analysts projected. The best part is Fultz's play should only improve as summer goes and he becomes more comfortable leading Philadelphia.

The 76ers' next game is Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, providing the next window of opportunity at one of the next potential stars in the NBA.