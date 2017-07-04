The Australians are having little fortune at this year's Wimbledon.

Their main hope, and controversial figure, Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire yesterday due to an injury he sustained prior to the tournament, and now Bernard Tomic has crashed out of the tournament following defeat to the German Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Although, Tomic's post-match press conference has caused a real stir after he admitted he was bored during the final set with the young German.

Article continues below

"I felt a little bit bored out there to be completely honest with you," Tomic stated, in a video that has now been posted on Twitter by BBC Sport.

The Australian attempted to recover by claiming he tried at the end, although many tennis fans are outraged at his behaviour, particularly at such a prestigious tournament and one that gives the players such lucrative prize money for performing at.

Article continues below

When asked whether he had thought about returning the money which he would receive for his participation in the tournament, Tomic scornfully replied with: "Well when you ask Federer to give back $500 million, would he do that or not?"

He continued: "We all work for money, I am 34, maybe I can donate to charity or something."

Tomic, by the end of the interview, began to take a sarcastic approach, expressing that he would only give the money back for the match if Roger and Novak Djokovic also returned their earnings from the tournament.

You can watch the truly bizarre and quite frankly awkward press conference in the video below.

As you would expect, a lot of people on Twitter could not believe what they were seeing from the so-called professional.

The interview given by Tomic was clearly in frustration at his recent defeat, however, we will have to wait and see whether the LTA take further action over the player's comments.

Although, one thing is for certain, at the age of 34, this will be one of the Australian's final chances to do well in the worlds favourite tennis tournament.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms