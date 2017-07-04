GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The reason Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita may not be completed until deadline day

After signing Mohamed Salah for a club record fee of £34 million from Roma last week, Jurgen Klopp isn't wasting any time in moving on to his next big transfer target.

And the latest player to be taking the interest of the Liverpool boss is RB Leipzig's highly-rated midfielder Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and contributed eight assists as Leipzig qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

The Bundesliga side hold him in such high regard he has reportedly been given a price tag of £70 million.

That hasn't completely put off Klopp and co. though.

The German manager remains eager to sign Keita even though the Guinea international's £48m release clause comes into effect next summer.

However, he might have to be patient if Liverpool are to break their transfer record for a second time during this transfer window.

As per The Independent, the Reds' pursuit of Keita has striking similarities with how Southampton signed the now Liverpool star Sadio Mane on the final day of the 2014 summer window.

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Leipzig's sporting director Ralf Rangnick was in a similar role at sister club RB Salzburg three years ago when Saints wanted to bring Mane to the Premier League.

Like Keita, Mane had expressed his intention to leave but Rangnick and Salzburg were adamant he would not be sold.

Mane eventually forced through a switch on deadline day by refusing to play at the start of the new season in Switzerland - leaving Rangnick little choice but to sell up.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-HOFFENHEIM

Liverpool fans will be hopeful a similar result can be achieved with Keita, who shares the same agent as Mane.

Whether the Leipzig star will be prepared to go to the same lengths as Mane did to force a move will obviously determine the accuracy of that theory, however.

If come the start of the season, Keita turns out for his current club, Liverpool's chances of landing their latest top target would appear significantly slimmer.

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Bundesliga
Football

