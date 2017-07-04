Manchester United are desperately hoping that they can still call David de Gea their goalkeeper come August 12.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Real Madrid once again throughout this summer but it’s looking increasingly likely that he will still be at Old Trafford for the start of the season.

However, United fans shouldn’t worry too much if De Gea leaves.

Article continues below

Why?

Because they have the idea replacement to replace him.

Article continues below

No, not Sergio Romero or Joel Pereira but Ander Herrera.

The midfielder has uploaded a video from his holidays of him between the sticks. Herrera faced a penalty against his friend and pulled off a quite magnificent save, tipping it around the post.

Immediately, he took to Twitter to upload the video and send a message to the three United’s goalkeepers.

He wrote: “Hi @ D_DeGea , # Chiqui and @ ElgatoPereira1 I hope you guys are enjoying your holidays but you should be a bit scared.”

Herrera's tweet

But De Gea wasn’t having any of it.

If Herrera wants to take his place in goal, De Gea is more than happy to replace him outfield. And he dug out a video of him showing just how good he is with the ball at his feet.

The clip comes from 2013 during a training session for the Spanish national side. The United goalkeeper lined up a 20-yard free-kick against Iker Casillas and curled it beautifully into the top corner.

Watch: De Gea's free-kick

Take a look:

And De Get used this brilliant free-kick to fire back at Herrera on Twitter.

De Gea's tweet

He said: "I think you should be the one to be scared."

That’s one way to shut Herrera up.

While they may have enjoyed a bit of friendly banter this afternoon, Herrera previously admitted that he really wants his countryman to stay at the club this summer.

Herrera hopes De Gea stays

Asked by Marca in May if De Gea was leaving this summer, Herrera replied: “Hopefully not. He is the best goalkeeper of the Premier League for me, and for many people.

“He was named again the best goalkeeper of the league, and already it goes four years.

“He’s been at the club for six years. He’s very close to the number of games Van der Sar played, and can become a legend. People here love him very much. I hope so (that he stays).

“There are few goalkeepers in the world who give you points and David is one of them.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms