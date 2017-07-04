Summer League is a rite of passage for incoming rookies, a chance for fringe players to prove they're worth a roster spot, and a chance for fans to soak in hoops one last time for the summer.

The games mean nothing in the books, but they make for some of the most exciting action for fans. Once the action shifts from Orlando and Utah to Las Vegas, things really start picking up for hoop heads.

Las Vegas Summer League is awesome, even if the basketball often is not. For every elite prospect, there's four players who will never play an actual minute of NBA basketball. It's not about the quality of play, but the nonstop action and chance to see these players for the first time.

Here are three reasons why Las Vegas Summer League is one of the best times of the year for basketball fans.

The desert journey

Fans in attendance in Las Vegas get to soak in an endless stream of basketball going on in two arenas in the same building. It's especially jam-packed during the first week, when all of the elite lottery talents are in rotation and the schedule is slammed from top to bottom.

There's nothing quite like the energy of Weekend 1 in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers fans, in particular, have made the first weekend something to behold in recent years. The trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas is a short one, and the Lakers have been trotting out highly-coveted talents onto the floor for years. That's going to make for an insane debut for Lonzo Ball in just a few short days.

Actual basketball is being played

The summer is filled with reports and anonymous sources, but summer league breaks away from that mold when hoops fans need it the most. There's a lot of basketball being played at the Thomas and Mack Center, where summer league is held annually, which makes up for the relentless bludgeoning of rumors.

Las Vegas is the last stop to watch the NBA until preseason starts up in October. That's a long drought, but summer league is a great way to get your fix in before basketball officially goes to sleep until fall.

Rising stars

None of this would matter if there was no payout on the other end. Leave that to the rising stars of the NBA, who usually each put up a performance that leaves the building buzzing. This is a showcase of the young potential superstars, and the NBA is smart to feature them as a product when fans are chomping at the bit to watch basketball again.

There's simply no telling what could happen out on that court with so much potential bubbling. Will Ball dazzle? Can Markelle Fultz prove he's the No. 1 pick for a reason? Will one of the late picks make teams that passed on him regretful?

This isn't the Warriors dominating the league, this is a place where anything can happen. Las Vegas becomes a desert oasis for basketball fans for a few weeks. It all begins Friday, July 7.