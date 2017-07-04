GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Deontay Wilder.

Why Dillian Whyte thinks Deontay Wilder is an embarrassment to boxing

Deontay Wilder has found himself taking a backseat in all of the conversation revolving around heavyweight boxing, with the limelight rightfully falling on Anthony Joshua.

Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling encounter a couple of months ago inside of a packed-out Wembley Stadium in London, with Wilder watching on.

THE BRONZE BOMBER

The Bronze Bomber was in a strange position, as the knockout artist wasn’t the centre of attention anymore, as people were now talking about Joshua, as well as Tony Bellew.

Bellew stepped up to heavyweight to defeat David Haye, and put the whole division on notice as soon as he was declared the winner.

Now, Bellew has emerged as a potential opponent for Wilder down the line – but it’s another Brit who is aggressively pursuing a massive showdown against the Alabama native.

Dillian Whyte has picked up four consecutive victories since tasting the only defeat of his professional record, where he lost to Joshua, and is hoping to leave his mark on the American audience when he fights on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s unification clash against Julius Indongo.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

Should The Body Snatcher leave his mark, he and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn are hoping to secure a title fight against Wilder, despite earlier claims that they believe the American will turn down an offer as they continue to trade some savage insults on social media.

EMBARRASSMENT

Now, Whyte has branded Wilder an embarrassment to heavyweight boxing as he refuses to accept an offer, and admits he needs to become a mandatory challenger in order to get one of the champions to fight him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Whyte said: “In this game, nobody's going to give each other anything, you have to go after it yourself.

"Guys like Deontay Wilder are an embarrassment to heavyweight boxing. All the great champions have losses on their record because they fought other great fighters and that's the problem with Deontay Wilder, his last 10 fights have been with nobody.

“We have offered him five times more money than he made for his last fight, but he doesn't want to fight, so what's the problem?

"Why's he avoiding? Because he knows I'm dangerous and he knows that he'll lose the fight."

Whyte has tried his best to goad Wilder into accepting a fight, and this claim is bound to draw another heated response from the American.

What do you make of Dillian Whyte’s remarks on Deontay Wilder? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

