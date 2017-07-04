GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Wojciech Szczesny.

Wojciech Szczesny reacts on Instagram after 'forgetting' his Roma loan spell has ended

Wojciech Szczesny has returned to Arsenal following his two-year loan spell at AS Roma.

When Petr Cech was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2015, the Poland goalkeeper had no choice but to go out on loan in search of regular football.

Roma quickly snapped him up and, on the whole, Szczesny enjoyed a solid two years in Serie A.

He's now back at the Emirates Stadium and with Cech still Arsenal's firm choice as No.1 - not to mention David Ospina's presence - the future is unclear.

A shock £14 million move to Juventus to eventually succeed Gianluigi Buffon was reported last month, but nothing has yet come to fruition.

The 27-year-old could yet stay at Arsenal as Cech's understudy, of course, but again that sounds unlikely given his age and ambitions.

If Szczesny had his way he would probably stay at Roma, where he excelled last season and conceded only 38 goals in 38 league games.

Nevertheless, he's now said his goodbyes and paid homage to the Serie A club with a rather lovely message on Instagram.

SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A

There's something a bit awkward about his post, though.

It turns out that Szczesny actually forgot his loan deal at Roma had expired on June 30, with the Poland international posting on Instagram a whole three days later.

He even admitted to forgetting by saying he had "just realised" he was no longer a Roma player. Check out his post below.

"Just realised that June has finished and I am no longer a player of AS Roma," he wrote. "Two years of representing this club has given me a great joy and pride!

"I can't thank enough the club for the opportunity I was given here, coaching staff for helping me grow as a player, my team mates for all the great moments and victories we shared and the fans for always supporting and getting behind the team.

"To all of you I will forever be greatful! Thank You and Forza Roma 💛❤️."

AS Roma v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Classic Szczesny. His focus will now be on Arsenal and working his way towards becoming No.1, which remains a possibility after Wenger's recent comments.

"We have plenty of goalkeepers," Arsenal's manager said in May. "We have Cech and Ospina. We have Wojciech, who is only on loan at Roma, where he has had an exceptional season.

"We have Emi Martinez. If there is one thing we don't need to buy, it's a goalkeeper."

