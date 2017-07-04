A very interesting match-up has been booked for the independent professional wrestling circuit.

As many know, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes decided to depart from the WWE back in May of last year after becoming displeased with his then-role in the company, feeling his Stardust gimmick had run its course.

After being granted his release from the company, Rhodes departed to the independent circuit and made quite the name for himself. He is currently the Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion and has done work for other promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Impact Wrestling, and many more.

Rhodes has been on high demand as an independent contractor amongst wrestling promotions since his WWE departure, and one promotion has landed the son of the late-great WWE Hall Of Famer, Dusty Rhodes, in a high-profile match.

It was announced last night (Mon. July 3, 2017) via Rhodes' Twitter account that he would be sharing the ring with WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler for the Wrestling Under The Stars promotion:

Lawler began working with the WWE back in 1992 as both a commentator and in-ring competitor. It wasn't until 1998 that his wrestling career with the company began to wind down and he was featured mostly as a commentator.

He would occasionally be used for a match or two, including a few matches with talents such as fellow commentator Michael Cole, The Miz, and a few others. Although the company allowed him to wrestling every once in a while on WWE programming, that all came to an end after he had a heart attack while on air serving as a commentator.

Despite being unable to wrestle in WWE, Lawler continues to take independent bookings and compete around the country. This time around it looks like he'll be going up against one of the best the indies have to offer in Rhodes.

It should be interesting to see how long the match between the pair goes, given Lawler's current age and the fact that his cardio may no longer be what it used to. Rhodes has shared the ring with some of the greatest the sport has to offer lately, so this will most likely be a quick endeavor.

What are your thoughts on Rhodes and Lawler meeting inside the squared circle?

