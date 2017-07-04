Throughout WWE history, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels has always been regarded as one of the best in-ring workers of all time - but that doesn't mean it's always fun working with him.

Michaels had a stelar in-ring career under the WWE banner, racking up one WWE World Heavyweight title reign, one European Championship win, a three time Intercontinental Title holder, and a three time WWE Champion. "The Heartbreak Kid" also won the Royal Rumble match twice in back-to-back years (1995, 1996).

Although he was a seasoned veteran by the time of this, former WWE executive Jim Cornette took to his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, to talk about how he was difficult to work with at times - with one story sticking out in particular in which Cornette ended up blowing out his knee (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I will say once again the best worker in the business, right? And he was. But this one time right after the Royal Rumble that year, we're in California," said Cornette. "And he's supposed to invade the interview and grab me and throw me over the top rope, right?"

"Well I'm not a g-dd-mn aerial artist but I've gone over the top rope before. Of course there's those g-dd-mn sh-tty ropes instead of cables that they had in their f—-ing ring then; I guess they still do.

"And those things are a pain in the in the a— so I knew something was going to f——in' happen," said Cornette.

"As soon as he grabs me I'm going to go over the top rope but he jerks me and pulls me so hard that I get f—ing flummoxed, I can't f——ing get over the top, he throws me right into the top rope. So I f—-ing bounce off and land and roll out and it looks like sh-t."

"So the following night they want to recreate the thing and do it again. So I'm like alright, I'm going to get it this time.

"And he grabs me and eases up a little bit so I can take my own bump but then because it's those g-dd-mn ropes so I go over the top rope and it's so f—-ing flimsy — it doesn't have the support of the cables — that I cartwheel over it, land with the side of my knee on the f—-ing ring apron, knee goes out.

"F—-ing tear some cartilage, have to limp around for two f—-ing weeks."

