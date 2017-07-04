Ever since it was revealed that Kurt Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017, fans collectively lived in the hope that his induction would eventually result in an in-ring return.

Angle has never shied away from the fact that he still wants to wrestle, and believes he still has something to offer to the company that turned him into a household name.

RETURN?

However, Angle is yet to compete in a match in WWE as he’s currently serving as the general manager of Monday Night RAW – but fans are still living in hope that he dons his American-themed singlet once again.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It all boils down to a physical, and whether Angle can still pass it as he recently revealed that his employers still haven’t tested him.

Despite that, there are rumours circulating online that the Olympic gold medallist could be back inside of a ring sooner rather than later, with a WWE 2K18 tease suggesting he could feud with Seth Rollins while it’s been well-documented that the current text messaging storyline will lead to the return of Stephanie McMahon, and an eventual match against Triple H during another power struggle.

Article continues below

Angle has also revealed plenty of names that he’d love to compete with, in fact, this week he listed 12 wrestlers he’d love to compete against if he was given the opportunity.

However, narrowing it down to one could be difficult but he managed to do it when speaking to Esquire Middle East to promote WWE 2K18, where he’s being featured as a pre-order bonus.

THE PERFECT OPPONENT

With so many big names to choose from, Angle singled out SmackDown LIVE’s Rusev as his perfect opponent, for obvious reasons.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “There are obviously a lot of guys out there but one that I think I could have a really meaningful feud with would be Rusev.

"I really like the way he competes in the ring. I love his persona and I think I'd be able to have a nice program with Rusev.

“He's a very talented individual, and I think that the clash of our styles would work very well.”

This is a feud that has been mentioned well before Angle made a return, as their gimmicks clash perfectly, and it would be natural for the American hero in Angle to defeat the foreign villain in Rusev.

We did get that, though, only it was John Cena taking down The Bulgarian Brute at WrestleMania 31.

All hope is not lost; even though they’re on different brands, they’re always a chance WWE ends up booking this feud down the line and it’s something that could massively benefit Rusev.

What do you make of Kurt Angle choosing Rusev as the perfect WWE opponent? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms