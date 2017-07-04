Arsenal may have pulled off one of the signings of the summer in Alexandre Lacazette.

The Lyon striker has undergone a medical in north London and should be unveiled in the next few days.

The Frenchman is an astute finisher and holds the ball up well, at least on the ground - in other words, exactly what Arsene Wenger has been looking for.

Having scored 37 goals in all competitions last season, Arsenal fans will be hoping he can give them an edge over their Premier League rivals next term as they look to break back into the top four.

The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City will definitely be looking over their shoulders.

Spurs have a top striker of their own in Harry Kane, and City have the enviable choice of Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus up front.

Liverpool's attack is potent, as they boast the likes of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino.

What Jurgen Klopp's side do lack, however, is an out-and-out striker.

Yes, there's Daniel Sturridge, but given that he managed a grand total of three league goals last season, he can't be relied upon to tear defences apart anymore.

It makes watching Arsenal land Lacazette is that bit more painful, especially as the Reds were linked with the 26-year-old at various points of the summer.

Liverpool weren't interested

They will simply have to put their trust in Klopp on this one, as the Liverpool Echo report that the Anfield boss decided against pursuing the forward.

Klopp decided that he already had enough attacking options, especially now he's added Mohamed Salah to his squad.

Ultimately, the club have to weigh up their priorities against their budget. Likewise, they will not be making any further attempts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, because they could better invest the money in other areas of the team which are more lacking.

It's thought the only exception would come if Monaco's Kylian Mbappe decided he was interested.

Premier League fans are fortunate that Lacazette will be gracing English football at all next season, as he originally had his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid.

That was, of course, scuppered by their transfer ban, but it's eventually proven to be to Arsenal's gain.

