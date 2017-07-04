It doesn’t look as though Lionel Messi will be leaving Barcelona anytime soon with him flying back to the club immediately after his wedding last week to finalise his new contract.

It’s not as though any club in the world would be able to afford him even if he wanted to leave, though.

Despite recently turning 30, Messi is still regarded by many as the greatest player in world football - epitomised by his 54 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Article continues below

And the Argentinian superstar has even got Pep Guardiola suggesting he’s the best player he’s ever seen.

This week, the Manchester City boss explained why Messi is simply the greatest.

Article continues below

Guardiola on Messi

“He is the best player I have ever seen,” he said.

“The best thing about him is not what he does but how simple he makes everything look.

“He is not just the best player because he can dribble past three or four players, it is because he does it better than anyone in the world.”

Considering Guardiola’s comments - and the fact that Messi is simply absolutely incredible - you’d think that any club in the world would want to sign him if given the opportunity.

However, according to Keylor Navas, he doesn’t want him at Real Madrid. Of course, Real have absolutely no chance of convincing Messi to swap Barca for Madrid but even if they could, the goalkeeper wouldn’t want him.

Why Keylor Navas doesn't want Lionel Messi

Why?

“He is a great player, but the team-mates we have are incredible too. So no,” Navas said when asked whether he would sign Messi.

Little do many people know, though, that Messi could have in fact signed for Real Madrid, rather than Barcelona early in his career.

Messi could have signed for Madrid

The agent who claims to have played a role in bring Messi to Spain, Horacio Gaggioli, recently revealed he almost took him to Madrid.

"Due to life circumstances, I went to live in Barcelona and I brought him to Barca for a trial. But I was about to live in Madrid," Gaggioli told Globoesporte, per the Daily Mail.

"If that had happened, I would have taken him to Madrid for a trial. That's life, those are the details. Today, Messi could have been a Real Madrid player, of course."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms