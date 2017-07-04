Manchester United are a very different club to the one Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Since the Scot's retirement, the Red Devils have had three different managers in four years and have waved goodbye to several playing legends.

Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Rio Ferdinand have all hung up their boots. You can hardly blame United fans for wanting to reminisce about those days.

Wayne Rooney is not the last bastion of a bygone era, but he's the most significant.

The 31-year-old is one of the club's modern day greats, last season surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record as their all-time leading goalscorer.

However, the likelihood is that his time at Old Trafford will be coming to an end either this summer or next.

Jose Mourinho has battled with how best fit him into his line-up, but as the 2016/2017 campaign went on, there seemed to be less and less of a role for the skipper.

United first tried to accommodate him by placing him slightly behind the striker, but Mourinho is being linked with players like James Rodriguez who would take that position from him with ease.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could also find more consistency if he was allowed to operate as a number 10.

What are Rooney's plans?

All this is pushing Rooney towards the exit door. It's not too sad a state of affairs, though, as the England international seems keen on his next move.

The Times suggest he is "intrigued" by the prospect of a move back to Everton, his boyhood club who he left for United in 2004.

It's claimed that the free-spending Toffees have stepped up their interest, even though they still have some concerns about his £250,000 a week wages.

While the two clubs have been at it, they've also reportedly held talks about Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has been most heavily linked with Chelsea, but Mourinho is on the hunt for a marquee striker who can succeed Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

So, it sounds like Rooney is yet to definitely decide on Everton, but he's considering it.

The Goodison Park faithful have always let him know exactly what they thought of him leaving 13 years ago, but presumably, all would be forgiven if he were to contribute to Ronald Koeman's exciting project.

One for football's romantics, and if Ross Barkley leaves Merseyside, a deal that could actually make a lot of sense.

