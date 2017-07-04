Michael Bisping seems ready to get back inside the Octagon and defend his UFC middleweight title.

"The Count" shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world when he upset then-UFC 185-pound champ Luke Rockhold in the main event of UFC 199 in June of last year. He followed that up with a successful title defense against longtime rival and then-No. 14-ranked Dan Henderson in the main event of UFC 204 last October.

Earlier this year it was announced that Bisping's next title defense would come against former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre, however, no date or venue was given for the proposed match-up.

After St-Pierre claimed he wouldn't be ready to compete until after October, UFC President Dana White called the fight off as it didn't fit his time frame.

Now, St-Pierre is expected to take on the winner of the welterweight title bout between Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia at UFC 214. Bisping will take on the winner of the interim middleweight title fight between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 213.

Bisping recently took to an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to comment on his future Octagon plans. The Brit stated that if St-Pierre doesn't 'man up' and take the fight against him then he is fully prepared to take on the winner of Romero and Whittaker (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Georges, man up!” Bisping said. “Make the call. I know you have some issues, but call the man, call Dana White.

“I’m backed into a corner. I’ve said everything I can say. If he doesn’t step up, I’m going to take on the winner of those two (Romero versus Whittaker). I want to do it. A lot of people want that fight. Failing that, I’ll take one of these two.

“Georges, if you’re watching, which I know you are because you want to know what I’m saying,” Bisping continued, “you’ve got until Saturday, because on Saturday I’m going to be on the FS1 post-fight show.

"Tune in, because one of those (fighters), Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker, will be joining me on the desk.

“If I can’t say I’m fighting GSP by then, then I have to say I’m going to fight Whittaker or Romero. I can’t be a little bitch about it. Basically, the countdown is on.”

