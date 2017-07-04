After seemingly missing out on number one transfer target Virgil van Dijk, it appears Liverpool are desperate to land their next transfer priority - Naby Keita.

But just like Southampton were refusing to play ball, RB Leipzig are also willing to put up a fight to keep hold of their player.

The club’s CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, is pretty adamant that the 22-year-old won’t be going anywhere this summer, despite Liverpool being willing to pay £70 million for the Guinea international.

Asked if Leipzig are 'immune' to offers for Keita, Mintzlaff said: "Yes. And that topic is boring.

"This is only our second Bundesliga season, our squad is still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced.

"Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It’s an advantage that there’s no upheaval."

So, it looks as though Liverpool could face an impossible task to bring Keita to the club ahead of the new season.

Liverpool fan has a plan

But fear not, Liverpool fans, one Kopite has a genius plan.

The supporter, that goes by the Twitter handle of @LFCOffside has shared his idea with his 10.2K followers.

His ‘semi-serious’ idea is to convince all Liverpool fans to boycott cans of Red Bull - Leipzig’s sponsor - in the hope their fortunes suffer as a result.

In three separate tweets, he explained his idea.

First, he said: “note: start a boycott Red Bull/only drink Monster campaign for LFC fans until Leipzig sell us Keïta. bonus: turn profit off said campaign.”

He followed that up with: “(semi-seriously, tho, I do wonder how much of a dent it would put in their bottom line if Liverpool fans swore off Red Bull en masse).”

He then did some maths to reveal how much his boycott could cost the Bundesliga club.

“If RB sell 6B cans/yr & LFC claim 500m fans, then 1/14th of 6B=425m. At $1 profit per can, 425m lost profit by not selling Keïta.”

Ok, so he probably wasn’t being 100% genuine with his ‘idea’ but the fact that he even said he was ‘semi-serious’ is pretty concerning.

Whether Liverpool will be able to convince Leipzig to sell Keita this summer remains to be seen but it seems some fans are willing to go to great lengths to make it happen.

