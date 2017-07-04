Some major drama took place during last month's UFC fighter retreat in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Everything went down when the fighters unloaded from the buses that took them to visit the UFC's new state-of-the-art Performance Institute.Ex-UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, along with some of his teammates, as well as Bec Rawlings and Angela Magana ended up on a bus that was designated for Brazilian fighters.

The ride back to the hotel was smooth and uneventful, however, the same can't be said for what happened after the fighters unloaded from the buses.

As soon as he got off the bus, Weidman witnessed former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino make a dart towards UFC strawweight Angela Magana.

Cyborg had been upset since Magana was talking trash about her on social media, and the Brazilian took it as a form of cyber bullying. The pair came face-to-face in the middle of what looked to be a parking lot and exchanged loud words before Justino threw a punch that connected flush on Magana's face.

The police were soon called after the incident and charges were later filed against Cyborg. She is currently set to take on Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 for the vacant featherweight championship.

Chris Weidman recently joined The MMA Hour to discuss his account of the events that transpired that day, and how he tried to break things up (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“When we got off the bus, that girl, Magana, was right in front of me,” Weidman said. “As I come off the bus, all I see is Cyborg run up to Magana’s face and they’re having words.

"I had no idea what was going on. I didn’t know if there was any beef. … I don’t follow (Magana) on Twitter so I didn’t realize what she was saying.

“Basically, Cyborg was going nuts on her, like all the words you can think of. She was screaming ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’ and talking like this and blah, blah, blah.

“Magana was kind of quiet and shocked. She was kind of smiling, like a nervous smile. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God’ because she’s way smaller than Cyborg.”

“All of sudden (Magana) realizes what’s going on around her,” Weidman said. “She sees that there are a lot of people around and she sees cameras coming out. She grew some balls and all of sudden she starts cursing back at Cyborg. I was thinking, ‘That’s not smart.’”

“As soon as I saw (Magana) cursing back at Cyborg, I realize there is no one in between them and that something is going to go down,” Weidman said. “I started trying to break it up.

“I came in like, ‘C’mon, guys, let’s calm it down,’ and as soon (as I did that) ‘Cyborg’ just stops screaming at Magana, looks at me and says, ‘Don’t touch me. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good!’”

“So I backed up and then within a second (Cyborg) takes her hand and cracks Magana,” Weidman said. “Magana did a little shaky leg thing and right away she got teary-eyed. At least from what I heard, right away she started to say, ‘I’m calling the cops’.

“That was the first thing and then Cyborg just jetted out.”

"I had no idea what was going on,” Weidman said. “I was just thinking, ‘I can’t believe she just beat the s**t out of this little girl.’

“That’s what was going through my head then, but when I saw some of the stuff she was saying to Cyborg I could understand. I don’t know why she would be saying stuff like that to Cyborg, especially if you know you could be seeing her.

“If someone was talking s**t like that about me, I’d probably have something to say to them the next time I see them and we could probably be fighting. I do see where Cyborg went with that.

“Unfortunately, in the world we live in today there are cops and lawsuits, so you can’t just punch people. You have to find other ways to resolve your issues.”

“The best part of it is, Dana White has the video,” Weidman said. “He showed me at this thing (we did), but I don’t know if he’s ever going to release it. It is hysterical the way I backtracked.

“They were busting my balls but I have no shame. What am I going to do, step in there to Cyborg and say, ‘No, I will touch you’ and she kicks my ass? What am I gonna do kick her ass? Either way, I’m screwed.

“What if she knocked me out? I may as well just retire then.”

