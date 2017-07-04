GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future could be decided on one date

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a massive stir when rumours emerged he wanted to quit Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Portuguese outlet A Bola were the first to break the news, but it was quickly confirmed by the likes of the BBC.

Manchester United fans spent a few short days dreaming about the unlikely prospect of a return for their former hero, but those hopes were quickly dashed.

As many suspected, this was just another case of CR7 throwing his toys out the pram, which it has to be said, isn't entirely out of character.

The 32-year-old grew fed up of living in Spain after being accused of tax fraud amounting to £13million.

The suggestion, at least from Ronaldo's camp, was that Real had not done enough to support him.

That changed, thanks to an intervention from Florentino Perez, the club's president. Perez very publicly gave his number one Galactico his full backing and initially, it went down a treat.

Ronaldo decided to remain at the Bernabeu, where he has won two La Liga titles and three Champions League winners' medals.

He could still change his mind

Los Blancos ought to be delighted with his new stance, but they're reluctant to take him at his word just yet.

That's because the Portuguese attacker could yet change his mind by the end of the month. AS report that on 31 July, he will have to testify in court and will face questioning from Spanish prosecutors about his alleged tax evasion.

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The case has the potential to upset him all over again, so Real are not counting their chickens until his legal affairs are definitely sorted.

Ronaldo's decision to move on was said to be "irreversible", but that evidently wasn't the case. Madrid will now have to hope he doesn't have another change of heart.

Zinedine Zidane already has one eye on the future as he looks to bring in 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, but his plans would be severely disrupted if he was to lose his main goalscorer.

Should Ronaldo leave Madrid? Have your say in the comments. 

