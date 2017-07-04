GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

CM Punk WWE.

Bruce Prichard on if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

It's no secret that CM Punk didn't have a ton of fans backstage during his time with WWE, despite being one of the company's biggest stars. 

"The Cult Of Personality" resonated with a wide range of WWE fans for a variety of reasons; his straight edge lifestyle, his ability to cut ridiculous promos on the microphone (who can forget his famous 'Pipe-bomb' on Monday Night RAW?), and for the fact that he truly was one of the greatest in-ring performers the sport of professional wrestling has ever seen.

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, Punk became frustrated with the fact that many part-time talents were coming in and taking over the top of pay-per-view (PPV) cards, most notably WrestleMania, and bumping him down the ladder a notch or two. 

Due to this, amongst other reasons, Punk decided to walk out on the company and retire from professional wrestling. Instead, Punk decided to start training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC.

He lost his debut fight against Mickey Gall via first round submission just two minutes into the round.

Ex-WWE executive Bruce Prichard hosts one of the most famous podcasts in professional wrestling, Something To Wrestle With, where he dedicates a full two or three hours to talk about all the behind the scenes dirt on a particular professional wrestling topic from his time in WWE.

Last week's topic included the rise of CM Punk and his journey throughout WWE. During the show, Prichard was asked if the rumors about WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels and now-WWE executive Triple H attempting to bury Punk were true. Here's what he had to say (quotes via WrestlingNews.co):

“I don’t remember specific conversations with Shawn and Hunter” Bruce said. “I remember specific conversations in agent meetings and production meetings where I think people didn’t think he looked like — there was nothing special about him.

WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

‘I don’t get all the tattoos and I don’t know what he stands for and he’s not as great as everybody says.’ But those were meeting, production meetings where that came from agents, pretty much came from everybody.”

“I don’t remember specifically Shawn and Hunter ever having a conversation with them telling me, ‘hey he looks like the guy that cooked my waffles last night’ but there definitely was a feeling among the agents and some of the production people that was: ‘what’s so special about him?

"I don’t get it. He looks ratty. There’s nothing special about him for me to tap into.'”

“I would kind of counter that to the point of, ‘okay maybe the fact that he doesn’t look like he comes off the pages of GQ. Maybe that’s good.’ I hate it when you can’t tell the guy in the ring from your next door neighbor, but when the bell rings he could do other sh-t and he could stand out.

WWE SummerSlam Press Conference

"But maybe the fact he might look like my next door neighbor or my next door neighbor’s ratty teenage kid — I don’t know. There was something about him that was different.”

What are your thoughts on Prichard's comments regarding if Michaels or Triple H tried to burry CM Punk? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

