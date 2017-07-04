Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy showed a lot of potential to perhaps be a top star one day in the company, however, it didn't turn out that way for the former Mr. Money In The Bank.

He got his start with the company in 2005 when he was signed to the WWE's then-developmental territory in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), where he stayed for nearly a year before being called up to the main roster.

Kennedy had a fairly successful run as a singles competitor, winning the United States Championship once in addition to winning the Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 23.

Unfortunately for Kennedy, he wound up losing the briefcase to Edge on an episode of Monday Night RAW. His run with the company lasted up until 2009 when former WWE Champion's Randy Orton and John Cena complained to "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon that Kennedy was reckless inside the ring and almost caused a significant injury to "The Viper."

Kennedy went on to work for organizations such as Impact Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, and more.

He recently joined the Wrestling Inc. podcast to talk about his run with the company and revealed an awful gimmick pitched to him by "Johnny Ace" and how he turned it down to Vince McMahon (quotes via IWNerd):

“That actually reminds me of when I had my meeting with Vince and Stephanie and Kevin Dunn and Johnny Ace. To figure out what my new name was going to be and how we were going to move forward.

"You know, I started out as Mr. Anderson in the WWE and then like three weeks later Vince talked me into changing my name. So we’re all sitting around, discussing this and he goes, ‘Do you have any catchphrases?’ And I said yeah, ‘Nice guys finish last and thank God I’m an a**hole.’

"And Johnny Ace goes, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute. Uh well let’s say your name was like Adam Hole. Nice guys finish last, thank God I’m an A-Hole.'”

“And Vince looked over me and he goes, ‘What do you think?’ And I said you know, it’s interesting, but I feel like that’s sort of a flash in the pan type gimmick that’s only going to stick around for a few months at most. It’ll be really gimmicky and I want to be around for a really long time.

"And he goes, ‘Yeah. It’s a f****ing terrible idea.”

