Tennis

Roger Federer eased through to the second round .

Roger Federer reacts to his opponent retiring hurt

Roger Federer couldn't have asked for a much easier start to Wimbledon.

The Swiss has progressed after his first-round opponent, Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov, retired hurt after just 43 minutes with an ankle injury.

Federer was already leading 6-3 3-0, but he will have been hoping for a more competitive opening match.

What particularly irked the spectators on Centre Court was that Dolgopolov withdrew less than an hour after Martin Klizan had done the same against Novak Djokovic, the Slovakian complaining of a calf problem.

It was an unfortunate coincidence that couldn't really be helped. However, the pair's knocks have been called into question because they were both recurring injuries.

As first-round losers still earn £35,000, there is the worry that players may take part even when they know they aren't fit enough to complete a match.

If that was what a lot of tennis fans were thinking, then Federer wasted no time in voicing his concerns in his press conference.

Federer was not impressed 

"The question always is, should they have started the match at all?" the world number five said, per the BBC.

"That, only the player can answer really, in my opinion. You hope that they would give up their spot for somebody else, even though they deserve to be in there, but fitness not allowing them.

"Maybe the Grand Slams should adopt some of [the ATP rule], then maybe we would eliminate maybe half of the players [who retire].

"Some of them, maybe something really did happen. Now you're thrown in the same basket, so that's rough."

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

The ATP men's tour now has a rule allowing players to retire before a first-round match without losing their money, allowing a fully fit player to take their place.

No such legislation exists at Wimbledon, which means there could be an incentive for players to risk suffering a worse injury by putting themselves on the line.

Federer isn't the only player to have been frustrated. Djokovic will have been pleased to progress, but he admitted via the same source:

"We had a joke in the locker room saying we should maybe play a practice set on Centre Court."

Day Three should bring a slightly more entertaining set of matches, and this hopefully won't be an issue that goes on to plague the rest of the tournament.

Should there be a rule change to prevent this from happening? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

