Roman Reigns on if he'll turn heel

There have been a ton of fans begging for Roman Reigns to turn heel as of late.

Reigns broke into the WWE back in 2012 as a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. After having an extremely successful run as a stable, solidifying themselves as one of the greatest of all time, the three went their separate ways after Rollins betrayed Reigns and Ambrose in favor of joining the Authority.

Fast-forward three years later and all three men have had their respective world title reigns, and all are currently booked as baby faces on the same show.

Despite the fact that they're all viewed as baby faces, however, that doesn't mean the WWE Universe receives them as such.

For whatever reason, Reigns is booed terribly no matter what arena he shows up to and is not liked by the WWE Universe at all. Due to the hate he has received as of late, many have been calling for "The Big Dog" to turn heel in order to avoid him turning into the company's next John Cena.

Reigns recently did an interview to discuss the possibility of turning heel, but he said that he's happy doing what he's doing in the WWE now - because it's working (quotes via NoDQ.com):

"Whatever we've been doing, it seems to be working. It continues to have loud reactions. Nobody has been to more wrestling shows than me, you know what I mean? I watch every show.

"I understand reactions. You can be as informed within the wrestling community and the internet as you want but there's one thing that I know and that's listening to what kind of reactions are happening."

"One thing I like about my situation, I think if I were to commit to one (role) 'I'm a bad guy now, I'm pissed and I'm just gonna try to take everybody' then it's just only one (reaction) like, 'boo.' But when I'm out there, there's all kinds of noise.

"There's all kinds of chants. It's pandemonium. I like a mixed reaction. I like people competing as to which is going to be louder, the boos or the cheers. I just want to bring out the most in our fans, give them an opportunity to rage or to fulfill themselves with joy.

"They spend their hard-earned money, I want them to have a phenomenal experience."

What are your thoughts on Reigns not wanting to turn heel anytime soon?

