WWE

Will Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe be cut short? (©Twitter @WWEGames).

Several matches at great Balls of Fire set to be cut short

Great Balls of Fire is this Sunday and the event is currently advertising several high profile matches from the RAW brand.

Despite the show still not being sold out, the company has continued to advertise the event and attempt to make the matches as big as possible.

Timing issues?

One announcement made on Monday's episode of RAW came from RAW GM Kurt Angle who revealed an interesting stipulation for the Tag Team Title match.

Sheamus and Cesaro will now defend their titles in a 30-minute Ironman match against the Hardy Boyz at Great Balls of Fire.

Guaranteeing that this match could take over 40 minutes worth of showtime with entrances, promos and the match itself, the Tag Title contest will claim over 1/6 of the entire event.

With seven matches on the main card and six having to share the remainder of the time, rumours have began to spread that some matches may be cut short.

Dave Meltzer suggested on Tuesday's Wrestling Observer Radio that several matches on the card are expected to go short on Sunday night.

While matches like the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe and the ambulance match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are likely to be protected, other clashes may not be so lucky.

Seth Rollins will battle Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose will challenge the Miz for the Intercontinental Championship in two matches that could have altered run times.

Big Cass vs Enzo Amore and the RAW Women's title match between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks make up the remainder of the main show match card.

Which matches can afford to lose time is a matter of opinion, but the addition of the Ironman match has made some matches going shorter, an almost certainty.

not so must see after all?

While the first ever Great Balls of Fire event has thrown up some incredible matches - most notably the main event between Lesnar and Joe, the event is still not sold out.

Despite being just five days away, the America Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas still has tickets available for the show.

TV ratings did drop during Brock Lesnar's post- WrestleMania absence but his return had sparked hope for Monday Night RAW.

That hope is quickly diminishing though with many fans are seemingly set to watch the show on television rather than watch it live in Dallas.

