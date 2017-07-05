After several weeks of advertisements on both Smackdown Live and RAW, John Cena has officially returned to the WWE.

Cena made his return on Tuesday night during the 4th of July episode of Smackdown in which he kicked off the show.

Two in one

Cena began the show by hyping up the crowd before talking about the fact that it was America's Independence Day.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who will emerge victorious at Battleground? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Cena would deliver a very patriotic speech to the crowd in Phoenix, Arizona and really get the pro- America atmosphere going inside the arena.

However the positive atmosphere would be short lived as he would soon be interrupted by another big return.

Article continues below

The Bulgarian Brute Rusev would finally arrive on Smackdown Live after being traded to the show as part of the Superstar Shake-up back in April.

Rusev would continue his anti- American persona and also make reference to the fact that he had sent several video messages to Smackdown regarding his return.

Eventually the conversation would turn back to each man's respective sense of patriotism and an idea would begin to form.

Cena was the first to lay the challenge down to Rusev for a Flag match in which the Bulgarian and American flags would be positioned on either side of the ring and the first man to retrieve his flag would be declared the winner.

In true Rusev fashion however, he would reject Cena's challenge and tell him that they will fight on his terms - not Cena's.

It didn't prove to be too much of a rejection however as the match was later confirmed for the Battleground PPV in three weeks time.

Clearing up the future

Prior to Rusev's interruption on Smackdown, Cena took some time to address the rumours surrounding his future.

Claiming that many fans feel that he has become part- time and has 'sold out', the 16 time champion took exception and seized his opportunity to address it.

Cena would go on to explain that he wants to be facing the very best in the company and that that is why he is a free agent rather than being assigned to a show like every other superstar.

Fans were happy when he revealed that he intends to challenge superstars like Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins and even Shinsuke Nakamura.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms