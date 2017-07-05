Ever since Money in the Bank, the Smackdown Live Women's division has been in disarray.

This is thanks in part to the controversial ending to the first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match which saw James Ellsworth climb the ladder and hand the briefcase to Carmella.

Time away

The ending sparked outrage amongst the other competitors and many fans who didn't like the fact that such a historic moment should end like that.

However, it was corrected as two weeks later the match took place again and even though Carmella won and Ellsworth was involved in the finish, the Princess of Staten Island claimed the briefcase herself.

Ellsworth has been pushing his luck with Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan for some time now though and his interference in big matches hasn't helped his case.

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown saw Carmella and Ellsworth come to the ring and while Carmella was discussing cashing the briefcase in on Naomi, the Smackdown Women's Champion would come to the ring herself.

She would announce that she is not the only one who has a few choice words for Ellsworth as Bryan would then enter the arena.

Bryan would barely give Ellsworth a chance to talk and instead would reveal his punishment for appearing in the Money in the Bank ladder match last week.

Banning Ellsworth from the building, fining him $10,000 and more importantly, suspending him for 30 days displayed Bryan's power on the blue brand.

The biggest problem for Ellsworth however, is that if he violates any of those rules, Carmella will be stripped of the Money in the Bank briefcase again.

Carmella was quick to rush Ellsworth out of the building herself but fans have to wonder if they will see him again before his suspension ends.

Third and final time

It turned out that Naomi came to the ring for a different reason than to introduce Bryan to the fans, she had a title defense.

Naomi took on Lana for the third time in three straight weeks and made the Ravishing Russian submit within a matter of seconds.

Many fans will hope that Tuesday's match was the end to their rivalry which hasn't really captivated the WWE Universe like they would have hoped.

